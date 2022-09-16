Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

