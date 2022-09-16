Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

