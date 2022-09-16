Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vertiv by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vertiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

