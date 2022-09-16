Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

