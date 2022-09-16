Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $28.75 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.