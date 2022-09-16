Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,446,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 2,145,174 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.