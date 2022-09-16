Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 459 ($5.55) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($9.55).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 689 ($8.33).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 424.20 ($5.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 662.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

