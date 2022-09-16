Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $741.33.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.