Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $84,383,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

