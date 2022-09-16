Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 677 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 204.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $221.01. 23,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

