Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,322. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.27 and a 200 day moving average of $396.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.