Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

