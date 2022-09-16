Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 130 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $445.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,372. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.37.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

