Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.06% of WEX worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.40.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

