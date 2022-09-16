Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 60,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.