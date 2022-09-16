Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 2.6%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 94,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 99,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Bearing Lithium Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.