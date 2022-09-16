Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.71.

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

