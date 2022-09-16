Benchmark Trims Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price to $90.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POWI. Cowen reduced their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $67.60 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

