Berenberg Bank Downgrades Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Crest Nicholson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $4.63.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.

