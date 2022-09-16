Berenberg Bank Downgrades Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 840 ($10.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,560 ($18.85).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Vistry Group Price Performance

LON:VTY opened at GBX 748 ($9.04) on Monday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 763.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 849.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.22.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,428.57%.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

About Vistry Group

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading

