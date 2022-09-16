Berenberg Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Vonovia Price Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €24.32 ($24.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.85. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a 52-week high of €56.24 ($57.39).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

