Berenberg Bank Trims Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Target Price to GBX 125

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSEGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jadestone Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

JSE opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

