BHPCoin Market Cap Tops $4.01 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $2,719.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.51 or 0.38846432 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00103151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

