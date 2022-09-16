Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $158.84 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,467,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 168.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $8,650,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

