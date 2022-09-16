Binemon (BIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $735,305.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 236.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.