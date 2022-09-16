Binemon (BIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $735,305.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 236.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Binemon Coin Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
