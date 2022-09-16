BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,100. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $316.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 26,350 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,432 shares of company stock worth $305,423. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 465,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in BioAtla by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioAtla by 1,592.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 258,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

