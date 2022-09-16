BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 3.9% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. 75,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,990,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

