Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for 7.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.93. 12,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $304.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.