Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Biophytis Stock Performance

BPTS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $9.59.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Featured Articles

