Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

