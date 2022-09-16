Birch Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.62 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.33.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

