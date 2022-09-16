Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Genpact makes up about 1.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,204,000 after acquiring an additional 787,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after acquiring an additional 573,467 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 11.7% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after acquiring an additional 285,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.