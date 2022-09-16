Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

