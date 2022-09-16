Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 5.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,089.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $528.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

