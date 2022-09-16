Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bit Brother Price Performance

Shares of BTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,377. Bit Brother has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

