BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 8.5% This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.26 million and $66,960.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00295925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00118834 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00073572 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,586,947,379 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing."

