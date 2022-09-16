Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $166,764.00

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $188.18 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

