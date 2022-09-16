BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 154,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 442,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 111,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

