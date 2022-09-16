BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 154,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
