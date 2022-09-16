Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.53 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.