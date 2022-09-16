Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.53 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.