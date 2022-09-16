Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $184,934.74 and approximately $23,786.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

