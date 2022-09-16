Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

BMAQ remained flat at $9.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

