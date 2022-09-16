BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $2,377.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 576.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,532,325,265 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.