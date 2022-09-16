Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Margaret Letsche Acquires 1,500 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Margaret Letsche purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,177 shares in the company, valued at $726,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

BLFY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 303,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 581,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 507,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

