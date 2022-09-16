Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Trading Down 1.2%

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). Approximately 232,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 835% from the average daily volume of 24,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

Blue Planet Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.63 million and a PE ratio of 308.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

Featured Articles

