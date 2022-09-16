BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 126,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 203,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.49.

