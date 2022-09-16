BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 126,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 203,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.49.
Featured Stories
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.