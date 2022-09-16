Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,864 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 34,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

