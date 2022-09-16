Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

