Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

