Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.84. 84,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,767. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

