Boltwood Capital Management Sells 145 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $234.44. 20,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

